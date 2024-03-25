Car technology has evolved over time in WRC

FIA Rally1 cars were used for the first time in the 2022 WRC season and replaced the outgoing World Rally Car used in the manufacturer's championship.

Though they may run on any individual rally as permitted by the organiser, they are not to be used in any other championship.

Unlike the Rally1 specification adopting a space frame, Rally2 cars are developed with production models as their base and powered by turbo-charged engines having no more than four cylinders.

A World Rally Car is a racing automobile built to the specific regulations set by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and designed for competition in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The total competitive distance in the Safari Rally will be 355.92km.

Deputy Medical Officer in the WRC Safari Rally will be Dr David Karuri, while the Security Liaison Officer will be Deven Jadeja. Chief Communications Officer will be Deepak Dhodia.

The Assistant to the Stewards Secretary will be Wambui Kiiru. Rally Control Manager will be Viral Jadeja. Rally Secretary will be Stella Macharia.

The reconnaissance speed limit for SSS1 Kasarani is 60 kph.

Nikhil Sachania will be the sole handicapped rally driver in the 2024 Safari Rally.

Sachania will drive a specially manufactured MItsubishi Lancer EvoX, purposely made for Sachania who is paralyzed from the waist downwards.

All the gears in the rally car are operated with the hands. Sachania had a bad accident a few years back which paralysed part of his body.

The FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission offers support to disabled drivers through the no-cost supply of a range of safety equipment.

Kenya's Division One leader, has previously received a safety equipment grant from the FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission.

The former Kenyan SPV Champion has a certified safety fuel tank from ATL which is one of the items that are needed for a car to be eligible for WRC Safari Rally.

The grant is available to disabled drivers who participate in at least five races per year sanctioned by their National Sporting Authority (ASN), the grant is intended to make motorsport more accessible without compromising safety.

The organizers of the East African Safari Mini Classic Rally, have come up with special prizes for the winners for the forthcoming event in August.

The first-place prize for the Classic Rally Category winner will be awarded free entry into the Main EASC Rally in 2025.

Runners-up get 50 percent and 25 percent off of their entry fees too!

There are also special prizes for those taking part in the Raid, Classic 4x4 or Standard Production categories.

The prize for first place in each category is a free entry into the next Mini Classic Rally.