Local drivers brace for tough contest at Safari Rally

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop, in a VW Polo, splash their way to victory on Sunday in the African Rally Championship Equator Rally at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute in Naivasha. 

Photo credit: Kevin Gitimu | Pool

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • FIA releases entry list of 58 crews for the Kenyan leg of world series
  • Former national champion Tundo and speedster Onkar Rai to lead Kenyan charge against strong field featuring world champion Ogier of Toyota team

Top Kenyan drivers are excited at the prospect of taking on other top drivers in the world from June 24-27 when the country hosts the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

