World champ Ogier headlines 58 crews for Safari Rally

Sebastien Ogier of France and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia of France steer their Toyota Yaris during the test round for the WRC Rally Estonia on September 4, 2020 near Tartu, south Estonia.

Photo credit: Raigo Pajula | AFP

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • 34 Kenyan crews will line up alongside opponents from the rest of the world when Kenya hosts WRC event
  • Two world champions and a healthy international entry from 17 countries to compete in the World Rally Championship event from June 24-27

Reigning world champion, Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, is among 58 drivers who have confirmed participation in the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

