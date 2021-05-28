World champ Ogier headlines 58 crews for Safari Rally

Reigning world champion, Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, is among 58 drivers who have confirmed participation in the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

The Safari Rally, which returns to the World Rally Championship for the first time since 2002, will be held from June 24-27.

Two world champions, a healthy international entry, and two exceptional men - one aged 20 and the other 91 - is the ingredient of talent, brass, and bravery that is the 2021 WRC Safari Rally entry list of 58 drivers from 17 nations.

The eagerly awaited list was released by the International Motorsport Federation (FIA) on Friday on the lawns of the Lake Naivasha Resort and read by the WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi, accompanied by two officials from the FIA and WRC Promoter - Ian Campbell and Dom Sauders - who have been instrumental in realising the Safari Rally’s WRC dream.

Frenchman Ogier, navigated by his compatriot Julien Ingrassia driving a Toyota Yaris R1 car, is among the 58 crews, 34 of them from Kenya, in the 2021 Safari Rally. The seeding will be done later.

All the three factory teams in Rally1 cars - Toyota, Ford, and Hyundai - will field all their top drivers who have complimented the entry of 11 of the second-tier Rally2 machines leading pilots.

Besides Ogier, Toyota’s other drivers are 2021 WRC Portugal champion Elfyn Evans, Rovanpera, and Takamoto Katsuta.

The 2019 world champion Ott Tanak, Dani Sordo, Thierry Neuville and Pierre-Louis Loubet wrap up the Hyundai Mobius WRC Team assault.

The 2002 WRC Safari winners M-Sport will field Gus Greensmith, Adrien Fourmaux and Lorenzo Bartelli in the Fiestas R1 cars.

Ford has also entered Teemu Suninen and Martin Prokok in the R2 class.

Andreas Mikkelsen is the top R2 driver in a Skoda Fabia Evo. Interestingly, Kalle Rovanpera of Finland in a Toyota Yaris Rally1 is the youngest driver aged 20 while Sobieslow Zasada, 2nd in 1972 Safari Rally, and last here in 1997, is the oldest aged 91.

The Pole will drive Ford Fiesta ST Rally3.

2021 WRC Safari Rally entry list:

1:Sebastien/Julien Ingrassia (Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC)

2:Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC)

3:Thierry Neuville/MartinWydaeghe (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

4:Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja ( Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC)

5: Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (Toyota Yaris WRC)

6: Takamoto Katsuta/ Daniel Barrit (TOYOTA Yaris WRC)

7: Dani Sordo/ Borja Rozada (Hyundai i20 coupe WRC)

8: Gus Greensmith/ Chris Patterson (Ford Fiesta WRC)

9: Adrien Fourmaux/ Renaud Jamoul ( Ford Fiesta WRC)

10: Pierre-louis Loubet/ Florian Haut-Labourdette (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC)

11: Lorenzo Bertelli/ Simeone Scattolin ( Ford Fiesta WRC)

12: Andreas Mikkelsen/ Ola Floene (Skoda Fabia Evo)

13: Marco Bulacia/ Marcelo Ohannesian (Skoda Fabia Evo)

14: Teemu Suninen/ Mikko Markkula ( Ford Fiesta Mk ii)

15: Martin Prokop/Viktor Chytka (Ford Fiesta Mk II)

16: Onkar Rai/ Drew Sturrock ( Volkswagen Polo Gti)

17: Carl Tundo/ Timothy Jessop (Volkswagen Polo Gti)

18; Tajveer RAI/ Gareth Dawe ( volkswagen Polo Gti)

19:Karan Patel/ Tauseef Khan ( Ford Fiesta)

20: Aakif Virani/ Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia)

21: Daniel Chwist/ Kamil Heller (Ford Fiesta)

22; Amaanjar Rai/ Gurdeep Panesar ( Ford Fiesta)

23: Baldev Chager/ Ravi Soni ( Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

24: Eric Bengi/ Peter Mutuma ( Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

25: Raajpal Bharu/Jasneil Ghataure (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

26: Izhar Mirza/ Kavit Dave (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

27: Sobiesto Zasada/ Tomasz Borylawski ( Ford Fiesta ST rally 3)

28: Giancarlo Davite/ Slyvia Vindevogel ( Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

29: Jasmeet Chana/ Ravinder Chana ( Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

30; Dilraj Chatthe/ Gregory Stead (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

31; Issa Amwari/ Job Njiru ( Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

32; Ronald Ssebuguzi/ Anthony Mugambwa (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

33: Pietro Cannobio/ Alberto Marcon ( Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

34. Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhojak(Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

35. Yasin Nasser/Ali Katumba ( Subaru Impreza)

36.Sohanjeet Pure/Adnan Din( Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

37. Hamza Anwar/Riyaz Ismail ( Ford Fiesta ST Rally 3)

38. Mcrae Kimathi/Shammer Yusuf (Ford Fiesta ST Rally 3)

39. Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

40. Minesh Rathod/Zahir Shah ( Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

41. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel ( Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

42. John Nganga/Edward Ndukui (Subaru Impreza)

43. Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga (Subaru Impreza)

44. Stephen Mwangi/ Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

45. Hassan Alwi/James Mwangi (Subaru Impreza)

46.Nzioka Waita/Tuta Mionki (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

47. Walubi Kepher/Sirajih T.Kyambadde (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

48.Hussain Malik/Linet Ayuko (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

49. Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandes (Subaru Impreza)

50. Adil Mughal/Zaib Azhar Hamid (Subaru Impreza)

51. Edward Mains/Tony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza)

52.Rehan Shah/Harshil Limbani (Subaru Impreza)

53. Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta ST Rally 3)

54. Osman Abdulahi/Evans Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

55.Andrew Muiruri/Edward Njoroge (Subaru Impreza)

56.Rio Smith/Laban Cliff (Ford Fiesta ST Rally 3)

57.Josiah Kariuki/John Ngugi (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)