Leaders Chana, Karan look for vital points in Nanyuki

Jasmeet Chana and Karan Patel will be closely watching each other on the Nanyuki Rally on Saturday as they jostle at the top echelon of the Kenya National Rally Championships.

Leader Chana, on 136 points, is just a point ahead of second-placed Karan, Mitsubishi EvolutionX, and will be looking for a superior finish to his rival in Nanyuki to maintain his charge for maiden championship title.

The KNRC is sponsored by KBL.

Chana, in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10, has been very consistent this season and has finished the last five rounds of the series, incidentally, clinching second spot in all of them.

“I am wishing for similar luck in the Nanyuki Rally today,” he said.

Chana may not be considered an outright championship driver but he has shown good skills in his conservative driving and kept his car out of trouble. The car’s reliability has not done his cause any harm.

Interestingly, Chana is navigated by his brother Ravi.

The championship leader is seeded number three out of the 21 cars that have entered for the sixth round of the series.

Raaji Bharij will start the Nanyuki Rally in first position in his newly-acquired Skoda Fabia, navigated by Ravi Soni.

The crew is entered by Minti Motorsports UK.

Hamza Anwar, navigated by Adnan Din in a Mitsubishi EvolutionX, will be flagged off in second place, Karan,navigated by Tauseef Khan in fourth with the crew of Piero Cannobio co-driven by Farbixzia Pons in a Mitsubishi Evolution bringing up the top five starters.

The Nanyuki Rally will start and end at Greystones which is also the venue for the Service Park and event headquarters.

Nanyuki Rally start list

1. Raaji Bharij/Ravi Soni (Skoda Fabia), 2. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi EvolutionX), 3. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi EvolutionX), 4. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Mitsubishi EvolutionX), 5. Piero Cannobio Fabrizia Pons (Hyundai), 6. Nikhil Sachania Deep Patel (Mitsubishi EvolutionX), 7. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza), 8. Issa Amwari/Edward Njoroge (Mitsubishi EvolutionX), 9. Carl Tundo/Samuel Taylor (Triumph TR7), 10. Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu (Nissan Datsun 240Z)