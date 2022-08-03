KNRC Series heads to Nanyuki

The next round of the KCB/KBL-sponsored Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series will be held in Nanyuki in September.

Karan Patel leads the overall standings with just a point over Jasmeet Chana after five rounds of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship.

Patel leads the series with 135 points followed by Chana with 134 points.

***

Karan Patel recorded his second victory of the 2022 African Rally Championship by winning the Tanzania Rally over the weekend.

Driving a Ford Fiesta, the Kenyan driver has thus pulled within 28 points of Leroy Gomes of Zambia with two more rounds remaining. He was navigated by Tauseef Khan.

Leroy and Urshilla Gomes of Zambia continue to lead the overall standings of the 202 ARC despite finishing second in the recent Tanzania Rally.

The Zambians have so far won the Bandama and Uganda rallies before finishing second in the Equator Rally.

The Zambians are assured of winning the 2022 ARC title as long as they can finish in the top three of the remaining two rounds of the series.

***

There are six more rounds of the 2022 World Rally Championship remaining.

Finland will host the next event followed by Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, Spain and finally Japan.

***

Kalle Rovenpera leads the current overall standings of the 2022 World Rally Championship with 175 points.

He is followed by T. Neuville (92), E. Evans (79), O.Tanak (77) and T. Katsuta (73).

***

Deborah Mayer is the new head of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

She takes over from Michelle Moulton, who stepped down after leading the group for a long time.

Deborah stated that on FIA website: “We are going to work in the most dynamic and collaborative way. I will be guided by the entrepreneurial approach that has always been mine in my professional life, trying to implement on a larger scale what made the Iron Dames project a pioneer and a success.

With the support of the FIA’s national sporting authorities, the Commission should continue to be a force for positive change."

It is critical for the Commission to inspire, encourage and help the next generation of young women to chase and achieve their dreams regardless of gender.

She is quoted on the FIA Website as saying:

“It is a true honor to take over from Michèle Mouton for whom I have respect and admiration. Michèle plays a role model for all women looking to make her mark in motor sport. She has been the backbone of this Commission for the past 12 years leading great strides for growing female participation from grass roots to the highest level of motor racing.”