Kenya’s Tundo, S. Africa’s Botteril men to beat in Rwanda Rally

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo and his co-driver Tim Jessop on their way to victory in their Mitsubishi Evo 10 around the beautiful backdrop of Ole Naishu stage of the 2021 Nanyuki Rally on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Carl Tundo out to stop South Africa’s Guy Botteril from grabbing the 2021 African Rally Championship title from his grip.
  • Tundo, in a VW Polo, leads the ARC standings with 90 points, just a mere 17 more than Botteril (Toyota Etios) with two rounds remaining each offering a maximum of 30 points. After Rwanda the drivers will head to South Africa for the season finale.

African Rally Championship leaders Kenya’s Carl Tundo and South Africa’s Guy Botteril will be keeping a wary eye on each other in the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally that begins on Saturday from 8am in Kigali.

