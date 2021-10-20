Tundo leads title hunt in Rwanda Rally

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo and his co-driver Tim Jessop on their way to victory in their Mitsubishi Evo 10 around the beautiful backdrop of Ole Naishu stage of the 2021 Nanyuki Rally on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Tundo has five Safari Rally titles, he has won the East African Safari Classic Rally once and the Kenya National Rally Championship title five times
  • Tundo tops the ARC standings with 90 points after having won the Equator Rally (Kenya), Tanzania and Zambia ARC rounds
  • The title chase is wide open with 60 points at stake in the remaining two legs

Five leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders have entered the 2021 African Rally Championship (ARC) Rwanda Rally scheduled for the weekend.

