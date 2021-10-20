Tundo leads title hunt in Rwanda Rally

Five leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders have entered the 2021 African Rally Championship (ARC) Rwanda Rally scheduled for the weekend.

They are Carl “Flash” Tundo and his navigator Tim Jessop in a VW Polo, Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta, Hamza Anwar and Denis Mwenda in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10, McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni in a Ford Fiesta and the only female crew of Maxime Wahome and Linet Ayuko in a Subaru Impreza.

Tundo is looking to win the ARC title for the first time. The prolific driver has five Safari Rally titles, he has won the East African Safari Classic Rally once and the Kenya National Rally Championship title five times.