Tundo intensifies hunt for ARC series title at Rwanda Rally

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo and his co-driver Tim Jessop on their way to victory in their Mitsubishi Evo 10 around the beautiful backdrop of Ole Naishu stage of the 2021 Nanyuki Rally on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The team leads the ARC table standings with 90 points after having won the Equator Rally (Kenya), Tanzania and Zambia ARC rounds
  • Forty-two cars have entered the Mini Classic Rally which will be organised by the East African Safari Classic Rally limited
  • Rallye Sports Club of Nairobi will hold the second last round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship on November 20 and 21

Rwanda will host the next round of the 2021 African Rally Championship (ARC) this weekend.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.