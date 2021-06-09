Kenya Airways hand three young drivers Sh10m sponsorship 

Kenya Airways Wednesday announced a Sh10 million sponsorship to three young drivers in the forthcoming WRC Safari Rally.

The national carrier will support the trio of Ford Fiesta crews who were recently granted the cars by FIA for the June 24 to 27 Safari Rally.

“Our 2021 sponsorship of the Kenya Star programme supports the FIA plans to develop a new generation of rally drivers. These young drivers will require travelling to Europe for training, among other things, and the Pride of Africa will be part of that journey,” said Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer during the unveiling of the sponsorship at the airline’s head office in Nairobi.

The function was attended by Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally and Jim Kahumbura, the Safari Rally Event Director.

The flag carrier airline of Kenya pledged to support the rally drivers to fly to different parts of Africa and other parts of the world to train in the art of rallying.

The drivers in the three crews are McRae Kimathi (26 years), Hamza Anwar (22), and Jeremy Wahome (22).

The latest deal to support younger drivers in the Safari Rally, comes after FIA, the world governing motorsport body announced its programme to groom the next generation of rally drivers across the globe.

“I am very proud and excited with the support of Kenya Airways. It will no doubt support the programme to help young drivers become the next stars of rallying,” said Kimathi.

Kenyan youngsters stand to benefit from the latest FIA-funded programme to detect, train and develop talented young drivers.

The project known as the FIA Rally Star was announced by Kimathi last week during the release of the official entry list for the Safari Rally.

Through the FIA deal, three drivers have been gifted with three Ford Fiestas to drive in the Safari Rally. The crew to drive the Ford Fiesta R3 cars are Kimathi/Shameer Yusuf, Anwar/Riyaz Ismail and Wahome/Victor Okundi.

Shammer Ismail, who will navigate Kimathi in the Safari Rally, said he was happy and excited with the sponsorship.

“For me it is a dream come true at a very early age of my life. First it started with the Ford Fiesta and now Kenya Airways coming to help us in our endeavour.