Kenya Airways hand three young drivers Sh10m sponsorship 

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka (centre) is flanked by WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi MBS, when the two unveiled three youngsters Hamza Anwar, McRae Kimathi, and Jeremy Wahome for the FIA Rally star program on June 9, 2021 at the national carrier's HQ.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Shammer Ismail, who will navigate Kimathi in the Safari Rally, said he was happy and excited with the sponsorship.
  • “For me it is a dream come true at a very early age of my life. First it started with the Ford Fiesta and now Kenya Airways coming to help us in our endeavour. 

Kenya Airways Wednesday announced a Sh10 million sponsorship to three young drivers in the forthcoming WRC Safari Rally.

