KCB pump Sh100 million to WRC Safari Rally

World Rally Championship Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi says the Sh100 million sponsorship from KCB Bank Kenya will help seal loopholes that they encountered during last year's event in Naivasha.

Speaking on Friday at KCB Leadership Centre in Karen during the cheque presentation, Kimathi said there was noticeable improvement from last year’s edition.

“The Rally was coming back to Kenya after 19 years and we were bound to make mistakes. But we will be better this time around. For instance, we were not able to accommodate people in one place but this time around we have that catered for. Also we have a linking road from Mai Mahiu and the cars will not pass through Naivasha town as was the case last year that caused massive traffic,” regretted Kimathi.

KCB will be the Official Banking Partner for the Safari Rally.

The event is primed for June 23-26 in Naivasha with shakedown set for June 22 at Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC). The cars will be flagged off on June 23 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

At the same time, KCB has sponsored two young Kenyan drivers – Evans Kavisi and Nikhil Sachania - to a tune of Sh9 million to represent Team KCB in the global event.

“KCB's commitment to nurturing and developing sports in the country is unmatched. The sponsorship of the two drivers ensures that Team Kenya is well represented in this year's circuit. This year's fete is ground-breaking with the technological advancements made and specifically focusing on a sustainable future for all through rallying," offered Kimathi.

While unveiling the drivers, Kavisi and Sachania, KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Paul Russo said that the Bank is keen on further improving its contribution towards sports in the East African region to support communities and build a critical mass of sporting talents.

"We take pleasure that our sponsorship has sustained motorsport and helped build a critical mass of talent competing on local and international platforms. The ambition is to progress this association into the elite level of global rallying," said Russo.

WRC is one of the oldest and leading global motorsport competition governed by Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, (FIA).

The championship returned to Kenya in 2020, after a two-decade hiatus.

In 2019, KCB became the Official Financial Partner for the Safari Rally Kenya for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Rally, with a three-year commitment starting with a WRC Candidate event staged in June 2019.

In 2020, due to Covid-19 pandemic, motorsports activities in the country were suspended. In 2021, Kenya was officially readmitted to the WRC with the inclusion of Safari Rally in the WRC calendar.

For this three-year engagement, KCB has committed Sh250 million — Sh50m for 2019, Sh100m in 2021 and Sh100m in 2022.

This deal cements the Bank’s footprint in supporting sports activities across various disciplines in the country namely Golf, Football, Motorsports, Rugby, and Volleyball.