Corporates sign up for Friday’s NMG motor expo

Several leading corporates have signed up for Friday’s Nation Media Group Motor Expo, a build-up event towards the June 23-26 WRC Safari rally.

The free-entry expo starts at 7am on Friday and will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre featuring motorsports education for enthusiasts, rally car displays and stunts, alongside family entertainment.

Among the companies that will showcase their products and services are Red Bull, Autochek Kenya, KCB Bank Kenya, Prudential Life Assurance, Farmers’ Choice, Canon and Chloride Exide.

Many other companies are expected to sign up for the expo which will be the first of its kind.

WRC Safari Rally headquarters will also have a stand that will feature some of its partners, including Toyota Kenya.

Safari are teaming up with the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) to field questions and concerns on anything motorsports from the public, competitors, sponsors and other interested parties.

Global motorsport focus will shift to Kenya later this month when the WRC Safari Rally runs as the World Rally Championship celebrates its golden jubilee year.

Among the cars on display at Friday’s motor show will be the Toyota GR Hilux Safari Rally Limited Edition.

A Toyota Hilux, driven by WRC Safari Rally media safety officer Anwar Sidi, goes through a media reduce of the WRC Safari Rally route in Naivasha recently. Toyota Kenya will showcase some of its bespoke cars at Friday’s Nation Media Group Motor Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

Only 15 units of this proudly Kenyan, special pick-up were produced by Toyota Kenya and all sold out within a very short time.

With a special Gazoo Racing suspension system giving it unique speed, strength and class, the Toyota GR Hilux Safari Rally Limited Edition sold at Sh8 million per unit.

“The Toyota GR Hilux Safari Rally Limited Edition – “Shujaa wa Kenya” - is the first of its kind in the world as it is only the first ever product dedicated to the Safari Rally, a true testament of Toyota’s quality, durability and reliability,” says Toyota Kenya’s sales and product trainer Sukhjiv Singh Kular, who also handles special projects like the WRC and Gazoo Racing brand awareness.