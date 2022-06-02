Entertainment galore as NMG hosts motor expo at KICC

It’s all systems go as the Kenyatta International Convention Centre opens its doors for the Nation Media Group Motor Expo on Friday.

Gates open at 7am with all-day entertainment for the family, motorsports enthusiasts, competitors and hard-core followers of the sport in the expo being run under NMG’s broadcasting division’s NTV banner.

The motor expo is part of the build-up to this month’s World Rally Championship (WRC) which will run from June 23 to 26 in Nairobi and Naivasha.

NMG’s head of broadcasting, Monica Ndung’u, said the expo will also allow NMG to connect with its consumers.

Several sponsors will also be on hand to showcase their products and services at the expo with top rally drivers exhibiting their rally cars in a meet and greet with fans that will include some stunts by the drivers.

Some of the companies that will be on show are Red Bull, Autochek Kenya, KCB Bank Kenya, Prudential Life Assurance, Farmers’ Choice, Canon, Toyota Kenya and Chloride Exide.

The WRC Safari Rally headquarters will also put up a stand that will feature some of its partners with officials from the WRC round on hand to guide fans on how to follow this year’s rally which will be the sixth round of the 2022 World Rally Championship.

Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) officials, headed by general manager Mwaura Njuguna, will also be on hand to answer questions and concerns on anything motorsport.

“We are excited to bring a rally experience to the city, it allows NMG to connect with it's consumers while showcasing the WRC which is Kenya's premier rally event,” NMG’s Ndung’u said on Thursday.

“Over the years, NMG’s investment in sport has gone beyond just showcasing the live events but creating memorable experiences. We encourage Kenyans to visit KICC and enjoy the thrill of motoring as they have never done before.”

Toyota Kenya has lined up an array of cars to be used during this month’s WRC Safari Rally, including the route opening “Zero” car, a Toyota Yaris specially prepared by veteran rally driver Azar Anwar.

Also on show will be the Toyota GR Hilux Safari Rally Limited Edition popularly knows as “Shujaa wa Kenya.”

“It’s the first of its kind in the world as it is only the first ever product dedicated to the Safari Rally, a true testament of Toyota’s quality, durability and reliability,” Toyota Kenya’s sales and product trainer Sukhjiv Singh Kular explained earlier this week.

Kular also handles special projects at Toyota Kenya, like the WRC and Gazoo Racing brand awareness and was key in developing the Toyota GR Hilux Safari Rally Limited Edition.

Under the “pushing the limit” mantra, Toyota Kenya have developed a consumer-based results and performance-oriented approach to marketing, targeting the WRC Safari Rally as the pivot on which to anchor their initiative.