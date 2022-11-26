Karan off first in Guru Nanak Rally

The Guru Nanak Rally, which is the final round of the 2022 KBL Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC), begins Sunday morning in Voi at 7am.

Tahir Gahir is the Clerk of the Course of the event organised by Sikh Union Club of Nairobi. This will be Gahir’s first ever duty as a senior official of a KNRC event.

Karan Patel’s Ford Fiesta will be flagged off first, and Jasmeet Chana in a Mitsubishi Lancer will follow in second place. The championship has attracted 13 entrants.

All eyes will be on Patel and Chana who are battling it out for this year’s national title. The two former national champions will be testing their cars ahead of the Mini Classic Rally to be held next month.

Baldev Chager in a Porsche 911 and Ian Duncan in his Nissan 280z will also be testing their machines for the Mini Classic Rally.

Chager, who has semi-retired from the KNRC series, is the Mini Classic Rally defending champion.

“My last KNRC event was this rally which we won outright in a VW Polo. We have won the Guru Nanak Rally three times and the national title four times,” Chager told Nation Sport.

The main Service Park for the rally will be based at Taita Estates on the outskirts of Voi town.

Voi Wildlife Lodge will be the central place for the main competition which ends from 2pm.

There will be three competitive stages that will be done twice. The total number of competitive stages will be eight while the liaison stages will be two.

The competitive stages will be through Camp (24 kilometres), Karani (23.69 kms) and Kamfunga (10.55kms), respectively.

The total mileage will be 230km, the competitive distance 159.17km and transport distance 70.91km.

Start list

1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta)

2. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution10)

3. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

4. Piero Cannobio/Victor Okundi (Hyundai)

5. Anthony Nielsen/William Bass (Mitsubishi Lancer)

6. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

7. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911)

8. Ian Duncan/Jaslpal Matharu (Nissan Datsun)

9. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evolution10)

10. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza)

11. Amman Shah/Rahil Shah (Subaru Impreza)

12. Daren Miranda/Vinay Varsani (Subaru Impreza)