Low entry for Guru Nanak Rally

Thirteen cars have entered the Guru Nanak Rally which is set to kick off on Sunday morning at 7am.

The rally is set to bring curtains down on the 2022 KBL-sponsored Kenya National Rally Championship season.

Low entries have worried the organisers of the KNRC events in recent years. For example this rally in 2012 attracted a massive 84 cars which was then usual with the competition.

Phineas Kimathi, the Chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation has asked interested parties to send their recommendations on what can be done to improve the entry list.

The Guru Nanak Rally will decide the overall winner of 2022 KNRC title between Karan Patel and Jasmeet Chana.

Leonardo Varese and Kigo Kariethi have already clinched the 2022 National Formula Two Rally Championship title driving their Toyota Auris.

Ian Duncan has entered the event to test his Classic car for the three-day East African Safari Mini Classic Rally set for December 8 to 11.

Duncan will be at the wheels of his Nissan Datsun. Duncan is the former winner of WRC Safari Rally in addition to victories in the Mini Classic Rallies. His car is entered by Minti Motorsports UK.

The Guru Nanak Rally will be organised by the Sikh Union Club of Nairobi this weekend. The route is expected to be around the Voi area.

The Main Service Park will be based at Taita Estates in the outskirts of Voi.

Drivers will go over the route as part of the Official Reconnaissance of the route of the rally on Friday from 7am to 6pm.

Voi Wildlife Lodge will be the centre place for the Scrutineering of the Rally cars on Saturday.

The man rally will start on Sunday at 7am and finish from 2pm onwards.

There will be Three Competitive stages that will be done twice.

The Total number of competitive stages will be eight while the Liaison Stages will be two.

The competitive stages will be through Camp (24kms), Karani (23.69 kms) and Kamfunga (10.55kms) respectively.

The total mileage will be 230kms. The Competitive distance will be 159.17kms while the Transport will be 70.91kms

The full entry list:

1. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911)

2. Hamza Anwar/Riyaz Ismail (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

3. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution10)

4. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta)

5. Piero Cannobio/TBA (Hyundai)

6. Nikhil Sachania/Alfir Khan (Mitsubishi Evolution10)

7. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

8. Amman Shah/Rahul Shah (Subaru Impreza)

9. Anthony Nielsen/William Bass (Mitsubishi Lancer)

10. Ian Duncan/Jaslpal Matharu (Nissan Datsun)

11. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza)

12. Daren Miranda/Vinay Varsani (Subaru Impreza)