Huge entry for East African Classic Rally

There is excitement as the East African Safari Classic Rally revives old memories with a list of 70 cars expected to enter this year’s edition.

Not only is the number of entries impressive, but also the variety of makes and drivers is amazing.

The organisers have the usual battery of Porsche 911s which are entered by the Tuthill Porsche Rally Team.

Datsun has also joined the group with two of its Morgans while Opel has the former famous Manta and Ascona 400 models. Also in the bandwagon is the Ford Escort Mark1.

Kenya’s leading Classic Rally drivers, Ian Duncan (Datsun 280Z), Baldev Chagger (Porshe 911) and Raaji Bharii (Ford Escort MK2) are also among the list of entrants.

The 11th edition of the world’s best known Marathon Rally will run from December 9 to 18.

Event Director, Gillian Dykes is at an advanced stage of preparing for the world’s best known Marathon Raid Rally which will run for over 10 days.

The CEO of the world famous Marathon Rally is Joey Ghose. The former Safari Rally navigator has transformed the event since he took over as the new owner of the Marathon Raid Rally.

Renzo Berdardi will be the Clerk of the Course. He will be assisted by Qahir Rahim and Raju Chaggar respectively.

The Classic Safari will be a tipping point for motorsport in Kenya.

The Classic continues to improve with more entries, new roads and most importantly it adds significant economic value to Kenya both in tourism and trade affairs.

Rules for the Classic Rally are slightly less strict than those applied in the Kenya National Rally Championship series.

Any crew missing a Time Control faces a penalty of 30 minutes. In KNRC, the crew is disqualified.

In the Classic Event, the crew is allowed to rejoin the event later.

A crew failing to finish a stage faces a penalty of ideal time as per Itinerary plus 75% of the ideal time which will be the maximum penalty for any competitor.

Each of the crews is allowed two hours Service Time at the end of the Day’s contest.

Failing to accomplish the mechanical repairs within that period will cost a further 30 minutes penalty. Resuming with the competition after the 30-minute expiry period, will cost a further two hours in penalty.

In the KNRC, crew is allowed 20 minutes and further 30 minutes of lateness before it is time-barred.

Rules for the Classic Event are not that tough like the Kenya National Rally Championship events. While fireproof overhauls are compulsory in the KNRC series, Classic does not apply that rule as long as the drivers sign the indemnity forms before the start of the rally.