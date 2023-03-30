Maxine Wahome released on Sh2 million bond

Rally driver Maxine Wahome, who is charged with murdering her boy friend Assad Khan has been released on a bond of Sh2milllion with one surety of same amount.

High court judge Justice Lilian Mutende did not give an alternative cash bail.

While releasing Maxine, High Court judge Lilian Mutende directed her to deposit her passport in court.

Justice Mutende further directed Maxine not to travel out of the country without the court's permission.

The judge further directed the accused not to interfere with witnesses. Maxine was warned of dire consequences should she interfere with witnesses.

"The prosecution did not advance any compelling reasons to warrant the court to deny her bond," ruled Justice Mutende.

The judge observed that the family of the deceased and the prosecution opposed her being freed on bond but acknowledged bail is her constitutional right.

Justice Mutende concurred with defence lawyers Philip Murgor, Steve Kimathi and Andrew Musangi that bond can only be denied on "special circumstances."

The judge said the social report prepared by the probation department favoured her being freed on bond.

Murgor told the judge that upon release from prison custody, Maxine will reside with her parents James and Beverly Wahome..