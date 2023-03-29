Maxine's bail hearing moved to Thursday

Rally driver Maxine Wahome, who is charged with killing her boyfriend Asad Khan, will know whether she will be freed on bond on Thursday pending trial.

Lady Justice Lilian Mutende was to deliver a ruling on Wednesday, but adjourned it saying it was not ready.

“Kindly we cannot hear you. This case will be proceed on Thursday (March 30,2023) morning,” Justice Mutende said in the virtual communication to the defence lawyers Philip Murgor and Steve Kimathi.

Kimathi and Maxine's father were in court since 2.30pm awaiting the court's verdict.

Mutende receiving a pre-bail report which recommended that Maxine be freed on stringent bail terms on Monday.

Praying for her release on bond, defence lawyers Philip Murgor ,Steve Kimathi and Andrew Musangi told the judge that the accused is a youthful sportsperson who has brought fame and honour to the country locally and internationally and was not a flight risk.

Meanwhile, the family of Mr Khan has denied allegations by Ms Wahome through senior counsel Philip Murgor that it is demanding Sh2.5million from her for her rally car repairs.

A brother of the deceased, Adil Khan, through the family lawyer, denied the allegations made by Murgor that he retained sponsorship money paid out to Ms Wahome by the World Rally Championship.

The family demanded that Murgor withdraw the remarks and apologise to Adil, since they portrayed him in bad light.

But Murgor responded, telling the judge he stands by his submissions, with Kimathi informing the court that the case before it is a criminal case, not a civil one.

“The issues being raised in court by the family are defamatory in nature, but the case before court is criminal,” Kimathi stated.