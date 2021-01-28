Hope after successful season-opening motocross contest

Maina Muturi, Kenya’s top motocross official, is confident that last weekend’s successful launch of the 2021 motocross season bodes well for a sport severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic that saw an entire season wiped off last year.

The East African Motor Sports Club successfully staged the opening round of the 2021 National Motocross season at Jamhuri Park last Sunday with an impressive entry of 75 riders from the ages of five to 58.

Competition officials had done previous dry runs to ensure that the Covid-19 protocols are followed to the letter.

Muturi, the competition’s Clerk of the Course for the opening round of the series, sounded optimistic at the end of the competition.

“It was encouraging to find so many riders, including 75 percent in the junior classes. This represents future growth in motocross, notwithstanding there were nine female riders under the umbrella of Women in Motocross.

“Riders will be looking forward to the next round of the dusty punishing Jamhuri Motocross Track,’’ Muturi told Nation Sport.

“No spectators were allowed in this round one of motocross,” Muturi, who is also the FIM Motocross Vice President added.

Young Tai Wahome in action in his KTM 125 at the Jamhuri Park, Nairobi on January 24, 2021. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

The entry included nine riders (V Pee Wee), 13 Riders (MX 50), 20 Riders (MX 65), 13 Riders (MX 85), seven Riders (MX 125 / MX Two), seven Riders (MX 1) and 6 Riders (Veteran).

Multiple national motocross champion Shivam Vinayak was beaten to second place by Apollo Mbuki in the MX1 category of the championship.

Meanwhile, the first round of the KCB Autocross Championship was won by Lovejyot Singh in his 4WD Turbo Class driving a Subaru Impreza.

He beat Karan Patel and defending champion Sahib Omar who finished second and third respectively.

The Sikh Union Club round was the first motorsport event in the country since March, 2020, when the government banned social gathering due to the dreadful coronavirus.

The event was held at Waterfront in Karen.

Defending champion Zameer Verjee started off his campaign with victory in two-wheel-drive class in the process beating Abdul Razak Rehan and Noor Rehman into second and third positions respectively.

Female rider Kiana Rajput won the Pee Wee Class for the kids. Her elder brother Yuvraj Rajput won the Bambino Class.

Full Results

MX Class

1.Gisa Benzinge

2. Thuku Waweru

3. Dylan Hatanga

MX 65 Class

1. Wahome Mutahi

2. Atete Benzinge

3. Lewis Ogonyi

MX 85 Class

1. Neo Wahome

2. Tanav Choda

3. Natalie Cherono

MX 125 Class

1. Alex Kandie

2. Tai Wahome

3. Peter Magwa

MX 2 Class

1. Christine Chege

2. Dylan Mutahi

3. Ryan Mburu

MX 1 Class

1. Apollo Mbuki

2. Shivam Vinayak

3. Rohan Gandhi

Vest/Mast Class

1. Patrick Garner

2. Torben Rune

3. Moses Mugo