Heavy rains pose huge challenge for vintage cars in Classic Rally

The 2023 East African Safari Classic Rally was officially launched on Friday with organisers concerned about potentially tough sections orchestrated by the current heavy rains.

The 11th edition rally will run for nine days from December 9 to 18, and will cover approximately 4,000 kilometres of which 2,100 will be competitive distance.

The rally will start and finish in Mombasa.

The Safari Classic Rally originated from the original Coronation Safari Rally that was first run in 1953 before it morphed into the present-day, World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

Some 63 cars have been entered for the rally which is open to cars built before December 31, 1985, with a capacity of up to 1,600cc.

Rally chairman Joey Ghose told a pre-event press conference in Nairobi on Friday that despite the vagaries of the weather, his team has been able to draft an impeccable route for the celebrated rally.

“I wish to thank all of the officials for the hard work they have put into this event. Constructing the route has been tough but my team has done a great,” said Ghose.

“The largest number of entries is a good gesture of the team that has put in its hard work,” Ghose added.

Kenya Motor Sports Federation chairman Maina Muturi was also present at the press briefing and applauded the sense of unity created by the competition.

“The Classic Rally is a major sport that brings us all together. The sport has brought drivers from across the world together and I wish everyone a happy event,” said Muturi.

Ghose heads the organisation with his son Jet the CEO.

Renzo Bernardi is Clerk of the Course with other officials including Tash Tundo (Event Consultant), Raju Chaggar (Event Director) and Chantal Young (Rally Office Manager).

Bernardi equally expressed his concerns about the current weather conditions.

“I am concerned about the rains which could make some of the stages really tough and unmanageable. But we have mud cars and route openers to try and help us if the situation gets bad,” he noted.

Bernardi has tackled six classic rallies as navigator to Marzio Kravos in Porsche and Mercedes cars.

All Competitive sections of next month’s rally will comprise gravel roads that are open to general traffic with the crews covering three stages per day.

The competition has attracted an array of sponsors including real estate firm Nest Seekers International, Kenya Breweries, Vipingo Ridge, Isuzu East Africa, Safaricom and Aquamist.

Others are USN, Chyulu Hills Redd Carbon Project, Carnivore and Sopa Lodges.

As per the rules, no four-wheel drive, turbocharged cars and supercharged machines are allowed in the East African Safari Classic Rally.