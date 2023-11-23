East African Safari Classic Rally door numbers issued
- The total length of this year’s route is approximately over 4,000km, to be run over a duration of nine days and the total competitive stages are approximately 2,100km
- Transport sections are approximately 1,900km
The East African Safari Classic Rally has issued door numbers for the cars that will take part in the event next month.
The total length of this year’s route is approximately over 4,000km, to be run over a duration of nine days and the total competitive stages are approximately 2,100km.
Transport sections are approximately 1,900km.
The rally will start and finish in Mombasa.
Door numbers
1. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911),
2. Piers Daykin/Tariq Malik (Datsun 280Z),
3. Kris Rosenberger/Nicola Bleicher (Porsche 911)
4. Remon Vos/Stephen Prevot (Porsche 911)
5. Ian Duncan/ Jaspal Matharu (Datsun 280Z)
6.Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 240Z)
7. TBA/TBA (Porsche 911)
8. Eugenia Amos/Paolo Ceci (Porsche 911)
9. Johnny Gemmell/Carolyn Swan (Datsun 280Z)
10. Journal Serderidis/Grégoire Munster (Porsche 911)
11. Evgeny Kirvee/Gunnar Andersson (Porsche 911)
12. Anthony Nielsen/Ammar Slatch (Ford Escort MK1)
14.Robert Calder/Gavin Laurence (Datsun 280Z)
15. Bonamy Grimes/Martin Rowe (Porsche 911)
16. TBA/TBA (Porsche 911)
17. Glen Janssens/Conrad Janssens(Porsche 911)
18. Roger Smaulelsson/Julia Swenson (Porsche 911)
19. David Von Schindler/Per Bjokman (Porsche 911)
20. Frederic Rosati/Julie Teste (Porsche 911)
21. Faraz Khan/Keith Henrie (Porsche 911)
22. Andrew Siddal/Gary McElhinney (Datsun 240Z)
23. Michael Holmqvist/EmilAxelsson (Porsche 911)
24. Mark Bentley/Ed Bentley (Ford Escort MK1)
25. Pons Jordi Maria/Teresa Vidal Andora (Datsun Violet GT)
26. Tony Wright/Douglas Rundgren (Ford Escort MK2)
27. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughul (Ford Escort MK1)
28. John Coyne/Josh McErlean (Porsche 911)
29. Glen Edmunds/Lloyd Destro (Skoda 130 LR)
30. Aslam Khan/Arshad Kahn Arshad (Porsche 911)
31. Rommy Bhamrah/Harvey Jutley (Datsun 280Z)
32. Eric Bengi/Mindo Gatimu (TBA)
33. Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Ford Escort MK1)
34. Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK1)
35. Emile Breittmayer/Alexis Thomas (Porsche 911)
36. Oliver Breittmayer/Eric Forney (Porsche 911)
37. Olga Lounova/Lilia Khousnoutdinova (Opel Ascona)
39. Malcolm Rich/Adrian Cavenagh (Ford Escort MK2)
40. Philip Kyriazi/ George Kyriazi (Ford Escort MK1)
41. Kyle Lucas/Karan Sehmi (Ford Escort MK2)
42. Geoffery Page-Morris/Dez Page-Morris (TBA)
43. Francis Heyse/Charles Munster Porsche 911)
44. Frederic Comtet/LudivineMarquise (Porsche 911)
45. Patrice Perche/Julien Saunier (Porsche 911)
46. Pawel Molgo/Maciej Marton Porshe 911)
47. Phillip Dubaere/Andre Leah (Porsche 911)
48. Terran Font/ Claudi Leiters (Ford Escort MK2)
49. Iain Dobson/Harry Stubbs (Ford Escort RS1600)
50. Josel Jobst/Luis Lobst (Porsche 911)
51. Joseph Huber/Yves Huber (Porsche 911)
52. Aron Banks/Peter Banks (Ford Escort MK1)
53. Tim Chesser/Jack Chesser (Ford Escort MK1)
54. Gary Bimler/Allen Cullen (Datsun Violet GT)
55. Bart Vanhaverbeke/Steven Vyncke (Mercedes 500SLC)
56. Masaomi Suzuki/Yasuhori Ohtani (Porsche 911)
57. Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham (Toyota Levine)
58. Michael Kahlfuss/Richard Bauger(Trabant P60)
59. Lola Verlaque/Edward Verlaque (Datsun 260Z)
60. Andrea C. Bonomi/Andrew Doug (Morgan Plus8)
61. Carlo Alessandro/Pierre Arries (Morgan US 8)
62. Jakub Grochola/Michal Jucewicz (Opel Manta 400)
63. Vojtech Stajf/Jan Bejvl (Porsche 911)
64. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (TBA).