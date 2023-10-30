Guru Nanak action is on this weekend

The Guru Nanak Rally is scheduled for this weekend.

The Sikh Union Club will allow drivers to check the stages on Saturday as part of the official Reconnaissance of the route for the penultimate round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship event.

Scrutineering of the rally cars will be done on Sunday morning at Elementaita.

The main action for the Guru Nanak Rally will be done on Sunday. It will have six Competitive Stages in addition to a Power Stage at the end of the rally.

The Power Stage is a Special Stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally in the competition. Additional championship points are available to the fastest five crews through the stage regardless of where they actually finished in the rally.

Three stages will be done twice. The longest stage will be 25.33kms while the shortest will be 21.15kms. The total distance will be 193.25kms of which 160.11kms will be of Competitive distance.

The Service Park will be based at Elementaita where the rally will officially start and finish.

*****

Jasmeet Chana has already secured the 2023 Overall Kenya National Rally Championship crown.

With two rounds remaining, it is between Jeremiah Wahome and McRae Kimathi to take the second overall position in the 2023 KNRC series.

The standings after the last round in Mombasa:

1. Jasmeet Chana 171 points,

2. Jeremiah Wahome 87,

3. McRae Kimathi 79,

4. Kush Patel 66,

5. Nikhil Sachania 44.

*****

Kenya Racing Team (KRT) will run the last round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship on December 2-3.

The Chairman of KRT is George Njoroge.

*****

Tanzania will close the African Rally Championship season with its event on November 10 to 12.

The battle is left between Karan Patel of Kenya and Jas Mangat of Uganda to see who will clinch the 2023 ARC Crown.

Patel leads the table with 130 points followed by Mangat with 114 points.

A winner of the ARC event is awarded 30 points followed by 24 points for the second-placed driver.

*****

The Safari Rally will be held between March 28-31 starting in Nairobi before heading to Naivasha.

The 2024 World Rally Championship calendar has been planned with 13 rounds of international rallies across the world.

The 13 rounds championship will also feature Poland and Latvia.

The Rallye Monte-Carlo flags will kick off the season on January 25 to 28.

It will be followed closely by Rally Sweden (February 15-18), Croatia Rally (April 18-23), Rally de Portugal (May 9-12), Rally Italia Sardegna (May 30 - June 2), Rally Poland (June 27-30) and Rally Latvia (July 18-21) as part of the first half of the season.

*****