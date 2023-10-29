Kalle Rovanpera wins second straight world rally title

Finland's driver Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen of Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT drive during the stage (SS 11 Knaus Tabbert Bayerischer Wald 1) of the WRC Central European Rally 2023 in Riedelsbach, Neureichenau, Germany on October 28, 2023. The Central European Rally is making its debut on the WRC rally calendar. It has started in the Czech capital, Prague with more stages in Austria and concludes on October 29, 2023 in Passau, Germany.
 

Photo credit: Joe Klamar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 23-year-old Finn finished second to Thierry Neuville in the Central European Rally to take an unassailable lead in the standings with one round of the season remaining.

Passau, Germany 

Kalle Rovanpera sealed his second straight world rally title on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Finn finished second to Thierry Neuville in the Central European Rally to take an unassailable lead in the standings with one round of the season remaining.

Related

"I am feeling really good," beamed Rovanpera, who last year became the youngest ever champion one day after his 22nd birthday.

"I am going to enjoy this one more than the first one," added the Toyota star.

"I think this year was, for me personally, more important than last year. The competition was tighter and we did a really good job."

He said the "biggest thank you" was reserved for his co-driver Jonne Haltunen.

"He is the world's best co-driver," he said.

Rovanpera was helped along the way when his teammate and only remaining title challenger Elfyn Evans crashed on Saturday.

The Welsh driver returned to the race on Sunday in a desperate bid to prolong the title battle, but in vain.

In the headlines