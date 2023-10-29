Kalle Rovanpera wins second straight world rally title

Passau, Germany

Kalle Rovanpera sealed his second straight world rally title on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Finn finished second to Thierry Neuville in the Central European Rally to take an unassailable lead in the standings with one round of the season remaining.

"I am feeling really good," beamed Rovanpera, who last year became the youngest ever champion one day after his 22nd birthday.

"I am going to enjoy this one more than the first one," added the Toyota star.

"I think this year was, for me personally, more important than last year. The competition was tighter and we did a really good job."

He said the "biggest thank you" was reserved for his co-driver Jonne Haltunen.

"He is the world's best co-driver," he said.

Rovanpera was helped along the way when his teammate and only remaining title challenger Elfyn Evans crashed on Saturday.