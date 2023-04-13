Former ARC champion Muna Singh dead

Muna Singh, the former African Rally Champion, is dead.

The Zambian, who won the ARC title on two different occasions, succumbed to heart infection on Thursday after undergoing liver cirrhosis operation earlier this year in India.

“My dad had liver cirrhosis and underwent liver transplant in India in January. I donated part of my liver to him and all looked well after the operation,” his son Muna Singh Junior told Nation Sport on Thursday.

He added: “He then ended up with a heart infection which spread to his body one month after the operation.”

Muna Singh was a successful rally driver at the height of his rallying career. He won several ARC rallies across the African continent before retiring gracefully from active competition.

After his retirement from active rallying, the Zambian was elected the head of FIA African Region for several years.

Surinder Thatthi, who held the FIA African post before Muna took over, said he was saddened by the death of a great personality and former rally driver.

With help from Muna, Zambia was able to secure the ARC title on 12 different occasions.

Satwant Singh, Muna’s dad, won the title eight different times while Muna won it twice with Jesse once.

The latest victory was achieved by Leroy Gomes and Urshilla Gomes, yet another part of the Muna family.

According to Muna Jr, the family members are expected to meet in India on Thursday to decide on the final funeral plans.