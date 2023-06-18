Ex-rally champ Tanak meets Kipchoge, Kipyegon

The 2019 World Rally champion Ott Tanak Sunday met World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and 1,500m and 5,000m world record holder Faith Kipyegon in Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Tanak an M-Sport top driver, arrived at the Global Sports Communications training camp at around 11am in company of his technical team and fellow driver Pierre Louis.

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge (centre), 2019 World Rally champion Ott Tanak (second right), Pierre-Louis Laubet (second left), Geoffrey Kamworor (left), and Kaan Kigen jog in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 18, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The rally team spent around two hours at the camp where they interacted with top athletes at the camp including three-time World Half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor among others.

World Record Holder in 1,500m and 5,000m races Faith Kipyegon (right) greets 2019 World Rally Champion Ott Tanak (left) at Global Sports Communication Training Camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 18, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge converses with 2019 World Rally Champion Ott Tanak (left) during a visit at Global Sports Communication Training Camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 18, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Tanak, who will be racing at the Safari Rally set for next week, also enjoyed a jog with Eliud Kipchoge in Kaptagat forest.

"It is a plus that the World Rally Championships drivers visited the camp and we have shared a lot and it has really inspired us. We shared notes and we have realized that the sport has similar things and what we learned today is the trust is crucial and that is what a human being is expected to practice," said Kipchoge.

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge (right) and 2019 World Rally champion Ott Tanak plant a tree seedling at Global Sports Communication Training Camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 18, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Tanak said he was excited to meet Kipchoge.

"Meeting the world record holder today was amazing and shared our experiences and realized that running is almost the same as rallying because the end product is what people see but there is a large group behind the scenes," said Tanak.

From left: Athletics coach Patrick Sang, 2019 World Rally Champion Ott Tanak, Pierre-Louis Laubet and World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge share a light moment at Global Sports Communication Training Camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 18, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group