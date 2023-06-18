Ex-rally champ Tanak meets Kipchoge, Kipyegon
The 2019 World Rally champion Ott Tanak Sunday met World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and 1,500m and 5,000m world record holder Faith Kipyegon in Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County.
Tanak an M-Sport top driver, arrived at the Global Sports Communications training camp at around 11am in company of his technical team and fellow driver Pierre Louis.
The rally team spent around two hours at the camp where they interacted with top athletes at the camp including three-time World Half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor among others.
Tanak, who will be racing at the Safari Rally set for next week, also enjoyed a jog with Eliud Kipchoge in Kaptagat forest.
"It is a plus that the World Rally Championships drivers visited the camp and we have shared a lot and it has really inspired us. We shared notes and we have realized that the sport has similar things and what we learned today is the trust is crucial and that is what a human being is expected to practice," said Kipchoge.
Tanak said he was excited to meet Kipchoge.
"Meeting the world record holder today was amazing and shared our experiences and realized that running is almost the same as rallying because the end product is what people see but there is a large group behind the scenes," said Tanak.
They later visited Chebulbul Primary School where Kipchoge is constructing one class room.