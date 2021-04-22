Ecological protocols to be monitored in Naivasha rally

Environment officers collect garbage at the Equator Rally’s Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute Service Park in Naivasha on April 22, 2021 during scrutineering, free practice and installation of tracking devices ahead of the African Rally Championship round to be held from April 23.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • He, however, assured that all the vehicles participating in the calendar event were within the required levels.
  • John Gitonga, an environmentalist, said motorsport was the first sporting body to pioneer the environmental approach.

Environmental experts on Thursday assured that this weekend’s Equator Rally will strictly adhere to the ecological protocols.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.