Finally, waiting is over and we’re now raring to go!

WRC Safari Rally Clerk of the Course Gurvir Bhabra gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccination at the rally’s Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, headquarters on April 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Poo |

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan Government, through the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, has been extremely supportive to the cause.

Karibu Kenya! After years of waiting, Kenya’s dream of cruising back into the World Rally Championship calendar is almost turning into a reality, with this weekend’s Equator Rally a fitting preamble.

