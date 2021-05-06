Aerial traffic control: More helipads coming up before road showdown

Veteran journalist Peter Njenga (left), WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (second left) lead  Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama (centre) and Nairobi World Athletics U-20 CEO Mike Rabar in a tour of the Safari Rally headquarters at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Equator Rally was used as a dry run for  the Safari Rally that will be making a return to the WRC’s fold after 19 years.
  • This year’s championship will involve three works teams – Hyundai Motorsport, Toyota and M-Sport (Ford and will be raced over 797 kilometres in Nairobi, Naivasha and Kiambu counties.

The organisers of World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally will create more helipads that will accommodate in excess of 15 helicopters for the event due on June 24 to 27.

