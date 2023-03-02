Ababu promises a hustler’s, bottom-up WRC Safari Rally

Hustler’s bazaar will be prominent during this year’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, according to Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

Briefing the media Thursday after touring the Naivasha Service Park situated at the Wildlife Service Training Institute, Namwamba assured ordinary traders of enjoying brisk business during the WRC event.

“We want this international event to have a Kenyan flavour in sync with the government’s bottom up economic transformation agenda…a strong hustler feel… people flavour with the introduction of hustler’s bazaar,” said Namwamba.

Elaborating on the concept, he said, the government will set aside “customised spaces” at the various rallying points, with traders allowed to sell their goods and take pleasure in watching the thrills and spills of the internationally acclaimed rally.

Namwamba said the traders will be allowed in the bazaars to trade.

“Either you are selling traditional baskets, fire-grilled delicacies popularly known as mutura, you will have space in the bazaar and a chance to make money,” he added.

Namwamba announced they will set up rally fan zones across the counties where motorsport lovers will have a chance to watch the event live on big screen, adding that they will work closely with governors on the initiative.

“In the beaming points we shall also have bazaars as a part of the Talanta Hela Initiative that aims at ensuring locals enjoy the sports proceeds,” said the Sports CS.

He called on governors in all the counties to set up rally watching places, terming it a powerful marketing tool for their respective devolved units during the rallying period.

The CS disclosed they will use the event to popularise Uhuru Park and Central Park with the rally planned to be staged within the two heritage places.

“We are celebrating efforts made in conserving special sites and both Uhuru and Central Parks provide very special reference points and we shall have our outstanding athletic legends like Kipchoge (Keino) and Eliud (Kipchoge) among other to be part of the heritage festivities,” he noted.

The CS said that all preparations were on course to host a memorable championship.

Namwamba said the country will put its best foot forward to ensure a flawless organisation of the rally.