Morocco footballers stuck in Guinea during coup attempt

Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021 after sustainable gunfire was heard. Morocco's national football team was "safe" Sunday in Guinean capital Conakry, a Moroccan official said, after army putschists said they had staged a coup in the west African country.


Photo credit: Cellou Binani | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But the government said in a statement of its own that it had "repulsed" an attack on the presidential palace.
  • Guinea -- one of the world's poorest countries despite boasting significant mineral resources -- has long been beset by political instability.

Rabat, Morocco

