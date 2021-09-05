Gunfire in Guinea capital, troops on streets

A police officer throws a stone at protesters, during a mass protest the morning after preliminary results were released for five communes in Conakry on October 21, 2020.

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  AFP

At least two people were injured as heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital Conakry on Sunday morning, while military vehicles patrolled the streets, witnesses said and videos shared on social media showed.

