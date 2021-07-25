Moment of truth for medal prospects ‘Shujaa’

In Tokyo

If Kenya ever stood any chance of winning an Olympic medal in team sports, then sevens rugby would be the sure bet.

In their second appearance at the Olympic Games having made their debut in Rio in 2016, Kenya’s men’s sevens rugby team “Shujaa” start off their campaign here Monday with a match against USA from 11.30am local time (5.30am Kenyan time) at the Tokyo Stadium.

They will then coming up against South Africa in their second Pool ‘C’ match from 7pm (1pm Kenyan time).

Shujaa conclude their group matches against Ireland from 11am (5am Kenyan time) Tuesday.

Winning the 2019 Africa sevens tournament in Johannesburg earned them the ticket to Tokyo, but that might seem so far back.

Draw alongside top five Great Britain, New Zealand and Japan at the Rio Games, Kenya lost all three group stage games.

In the ranking play-off matches they lost to Spain, but then beat hosts Brazil 24-0.

Kenya finished 12th in the curtailed 2019-20 World Series, recording a best tournament result of seventh in Cape Town.

In recent years their World Series highlights have included winning the Singapore leg of the 2015/16 edition, and consecutive runners-up finishes in Vancouver and Hong Kong, China during the 2017/18 Series.

Their best overall World Series ranking is fifth, which they achieved in 2012/13.

At the 2018 World Cup in San Francisco, they lost out in the round of 16 to Scotland and went on to place 16th overall.

Kenya have twice reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, in 2009 and 2013.

Kenya are consistently among the top African sides, with the 2019 Africa Sevens triumph their third victory at the tournament since 2013.Kenya, though, have their own hopes and expectations heading into their second Games.

“We all know the Olympics is the pinnacle of all games. The boys are excited and we can't wait to get to run out on Monday," Russia-based veteran Willy Ambaka said.

"We have an experienced squad, but we have to be careful not to let emotions get into us.

"We just need to stay calm and with a peace of mind and just get the results out of Tokyo.”