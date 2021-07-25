Moment of truth for medal prospects ‘Shujaa’

Kenya sevens rugby legend Collins Injera (left) receives his tournament jersey from his brother and former international Humphrey Kayange at the Olympic Villaye on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

What you need to know:

  • Kenya are consistently among the top African sides, with the 2019 Africa Sevens triumph their third victory at the tournament since 2013.Kenya, though, have their own hopes and expectations heading into their second Games. 
  • “We all know the Olympics is the pinnacle of all games. The boys are excited and we can't wait to get to run out on Monday," Russia-based veteran Willy Ambaka said.

In Tokyo

