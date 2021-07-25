Kenyan boxer Ongare knocked out of Olympics

Irish Magno

Philippines' Irish Magno (red) and Kenya's Christine Ongare fight during their women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyp on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Saturday, Kenya's Nick “Commander” Okoth lost to Mongolian Tsendbaater Erdenebat in a round of 32 bout at the at the Kokugikan Arena.
  • The Mongolian won by a split decision of 3-2, after wining the first and the third sets 3-2, while Okoth edged him in the second round, also 3-2.

In Tokyo

