Kenyan boxer Ongare knocked out of Olympics

Kenyan boxer Christine Ongare's Olympics dream is over after she was eliminated by Philippines boxer Irish Magno in their women's flyweight (48-51kg) division round 32 clash at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo Sunday morning.

All judges gave the bout to Magno, 5-0, for a unanimous decision win. It was heartbreak for the 27-year-old Ongare, who was making her debut at the Olympics.

Kenya's Christine Ongare takes a punch from Philippines' Irish Magno during their women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Luis Robayo | AFP

Philippines' Irish Magno celebrates after winning against Kenya's Christine Ongare at the end of their women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Luis Robayo | AFP

On Saturday, Kenya's Nick “Commander” Okoth lost to Mongolian Tsendbaater Erdenebat in a round of 32 bout at the at the Kokugikan Arena.

The Mongolian won by a split decision of 3-2, after wining the first and the third sets 3-2, while Okoth edged him in the second round, also 3-2.

Philippines' Irish Magno (red) and Kenya's Christine Ongare fight during their women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyp on July 25, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Kenya's Christine Ongare reactis during her women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyp on July 25, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Kenya’s two other boxers - heavyweight Elly Ajowi (81-91) and welterweight (64-69kg) Elizabeth Akinyi - have both received byes to the next round.

Philippines' Irish Magno (red) and Kenya's Christine Ongare fight during their women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyp on July 25, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Kenya's Christine Ongare makers her way to the ring for her women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyp on July 25, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

They face against Cuba’s Julio la Cruz and Alcinda Helena Panguana of Mozambique, respectively.