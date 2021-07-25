Malkia Strikers go down fighting against Japan in Olympics opener

Part of the action between Kenya and Japan during the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Malkia Strikers will draw positives from the third set where they went toe to toe with Japan as their star player Sharon Chepchumba emerged top scorer with 18 points
  • Lorine Chebet replaced Ekaru in the third set and the change sparked Kenya back to life as they pushed Kumi Nakada's charges all the way


In Tokyo 

