Mombasa Aquatics, Sailfish shine at Nairobi Inter Clubs Swimming meet

Mombasa Aquatics and Sailfish Swim Club emerged as the top performers at the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Inter Clubs Swimming Championship, held at Regis Runda Academy over the weekend.

Mombasa Aquatics dominated the men's category, securing 59 medals: 28 gold, 15 silver, and 16 bronze. Meanwhile, Sailfish led the women’s contest with 24 gold, eight silver, and three bronze medals, making them the champions of the 2024/25 season opener.

NextGen Multi Sport Academy finished second in the men's division with 13 gold, nine silver, and four bronze, followed by Parklands Sports Club in third place with 13 gold and one silver. In the women’s division, NextGen took the second spot with 16 gold, five silver, and two bronze, while Mombasa Aquatics finished third with 13 gold, 10 silver, and 21 bronze.

The championship featured 32 swimming clubs from across Nairobi, Mombasa, Embu, Kiambu, and other regions. Seahorses Aquatic Centre and Pro Swim Academy Kenya finished fourth and fifth in the men’s category, while Braeburn Swimming Club and Pro Swim Academy completed the women’s top five.

In individual performances, Zuri Kemucie of Sailfish excelled in the girls' 8-9 years 100m freestyle, winning gold with a time of 1:27.26. Estella Wambui of Little Fish Swim Club secured silver in 1:40.08, and her teammate Keila Ruhweza took bronze in 1:41.64.

In the girls' 10-11 years category, Tiffany Wangui of Raptors Swim Club claimed gold in the 100m freestyle with a time of 1:25.70. Thuweiba Mote of Mombasa Aquatics finished second in 1:28.63, and Mya Achieng of Seahorse Aquatic Center took third in 1:30.87.