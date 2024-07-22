Walking in Dunford’s shoes, Abubakar eyes glory in Paris

United Kingdom-based Kenyan swimmer, Ridhwan Abubakar, saw a dark cloud when the country was banned by World Aquatics in August last year.

Leadership wrangles forced World Aquatics to suspend Kenya Aquatics (formerly Kenya Swimming Federation) in January 2021 until a new office was in place.

This suspension meant that Kenyan swimmers could only compete under neutral citizenship. World Aquatics disbanded KSF on June 28, 2022, setting up a three-man Stabilisation Committee headed by South Africa’s Jace Naidoo to run activities in the country and help KSF prepare for fresh elections.

However, a court injunction halted the elections organised by the committee on July 7, 2023, forcing World Aquatics to intervene.

The ban was lifted upon the election of a new office in October, where Maureen Owiti was elected new Kenya Aquatics president. With the ban lifted, Abubakar faced a race against time to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.

Having not attained the qualifying standards, his only way out was through world ranking, a route other Kenyan swimmers were also eyeing.

Abubakar’s favourite event was the 400m freestyle long course, where the qualifying time was three minutes and 46.78 seconds, with a consideration time of 3:47.91.

Kenyan swimmer Ridhwan Abubakar. Photo credit: Pool

Kenya was represented by two swimmers (Hamdan Bayusuf -Men’s 100m backstroke, and Talisa Lanoe-Women’s 100m backstroke) through wild cards at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 due to Covid 19.

Abubakar needed to compete in as many events as possible, but the ban by World Aquatics hindered his efforts. “It wasn’t something great to hear…it was disheartening news since I was bound to miss major events including the World Championships,” said Abubakar.

National record

After the ban was lifted, Abubakar aimed to either attain the Olympics qualifying standards or secure a wild card through a good world ranking. Remarkably, he broke the National record in the 400m Long course four times within six months.

This feat was enough to plunge the 23-year-old from Mombasa, who fell in love with the ocean aged nine, into his maiden Olympic Games.

Abubakar and US-based Maria Brunlehner will be the only Kenyan swimmers in Paris. Brunlehner will compete in the 50m freestyle.

“I feel honoured and it’s a dream come true. Every athlete desires to compete at the Olympics and I am glad that it’s my turn to experience this,” said Abubakar, who honed his skills under coach Abdul Malik, before renowned coach Fakhry Mansoor took him up at 10.

“I cannot wait to swim my best event and perform at my best,” said Abubakar.

Master’s degree

“It’s a big milestone and I haven’t even let it sink in yet, still feels like a dream until I see Paris,” said Abubakar, adding that he can’t wait to get to the Olympic Village.

He said qualifying for the Olympics means everything. “I have been waiting for this moment my whole career and now it’s so close and I can’t think of anything else every day leading up to it,” said Abubakar.

Abubakar is now aiming to accomplish several milestones this summer. Besides making his Olympics debut, he is targeting to improve his national record with an under three-minute performance, and reach the final of his 400m freestyle event.

He will look to emulate former Kenyan swimmer Jason Dunford, who broke the Olympic record (51.14) in the 100m butterfly race at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, minutes later it was lowered by three swimmers.

After the Olympics, he will return to his UK base to graduate with a Master’s degree in Automotive Engineering with Business Management from the University of Bath in September.