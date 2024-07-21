Omanyala, Atuka to carry Kenya's flag at Paris Olympics Games opening ceremony

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala will be one of Kenya’s flag bearers during the unique opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games that will be held on River Reine, Paris, France.

Former Kenya Sevens rugby team skipper, Andrew Amonde and his national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers counterpart, Mercy Moim were the flag bearers at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Archer Shehzana Anwar was the country's flag bearer during the 2016 Rio Olympics where Kenya staged its best-ever performance winning 13 medals; six gold, six silver, and one bronze.

Team Kenya's Head of Logistics for the Paris Olympics, Shoaib Vayani, said that Omanyala will partner with the national women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers' captain Triza Atuka.

At the same time, Tony Omondi, Kenya Sevens co-captain and two-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon are the overall Kenya team captains.

Three-time Africa Race Walk champion, Samuel Gathimba will leave for Paris on Saturday.

Gathimba, who will be making his second appearance at the Olympics, will be accompanied by his coach George Kariuki for the 33rd edition of the Summer Games.

Athletics team head coach, Julius Kirwa and team manager, Peter Angwenyi, will fly directly to the French capital.

Olympics Village

He will join the Kenya Sevens rugby team (Shujaa) and Malkia Strikers, who have already checked into the Olympic Village from Team Kenya's pre-Olympic camp in Miramas, South of France.

Kenya Sevens was the first team to arrive at the village on Friday with Malkia Strikers and judoka Zeddy Cherotich joining them on Sunday.

The sprinters led by Omanyala, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games 100m champion, will leave by Thursday. They are Wiseman Were (400m hurdles), Zablon Ekwam (400m), Boniface Mweresa, Kelvin Kipkorir, David Sanayaek, Kelvin Tauta, Mercy Chebet, national 400m champion, Mercy Chebet, the 2022 Africa 400m bronze medallist, Veronica Mutua, and Maureen Thomas.

The next contingent will depart in seven batches. The largest of 18, which includes 13 athletes, including Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, World 800m champion Mary Moraa, and World Cross Country champion Beatrice Chebet, will fly out next Monday, July 29.

The 3,000m steeplechase World Record holder, Beatrice Chepkoech, Commonwealth Games 3,000m Steeplechase champion, Jackline Chepkoech, and World Under-20 3,000m Steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich will leave on July 31.