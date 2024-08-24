Murkomen: Kasarani Stadium will be ready for use in November

The Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen yesterday asked the contractors working on Nyayo Stadium, Moi international Sports Centre and Talanta City Stadium to complete the projects on the agreed time ahead of anticipated major international events.

It was a busy working day for the Sports CS who started his day by handing over the national flag to Team Kenya that will participate in the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru from August 27-31.

Murkomen said that the works on the stadiums were being supervised by the Defence Forces and other government agencies to ensure they were finished on time.

The youthful CS said that the Moi International Sports Centre, is expected to be complete by November 30.

The 60,000-capacity stadium is undergoing major renovations.

The original roof is being removed and will a new structure will be erected, together with new seats to international standards.

“We are going to have an ultra-modern facility and we are asking the contractor to hasten the renovation which is touching the whole facility so that we can have it ready by November 30. ” said the CS.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Chan) will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

MISC is one of the designated venues for the continental tournament.

While inspection the construction of Talanta Sports City Stadium, the CS said that, once completed, it will be one of the best equipped sports facility in the region.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in December 2025.

The CS told the contractors, that even as they fast track the building of the facility, they ensure it meets international standards and be in line with Fifa and World Athletics standards.

“As a ministry we just wanted to see how far the contractors have reached because the three facilities and the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret shall be used during the Afcon matches. But we need Nyayo and MISC Kasarani for Chan next year,” added Murkomen.

He was accompanied by the Cabinet Secretary for Defence Soipan Tuya, Permanent Secretary for Sports Peter Tum, PS for Defence Patrick Mariru, Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei.

Earlier while handing over the national flag to Team Kenya, Murkomen challenged the athletes to work hard and build their careers. “As you head to the games, the whole world is watching how Kenya will perform and as a government we are fully supporting you but also look at the bigger picture of representing Kenya at the Olympic Games in 2028 because those who competed in Paris are on their way to retirement,” he said.

He also challenged federations to stick to the law and ensure there is good succession in their respective offices so that sports can be developed and have bigger representation across the country.