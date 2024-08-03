Murkomen: I will deal with rogue sports federations

The Ministry of Sports, Creative Economy, and Youth Cabinet Secretary nominee, Kipchumba Murkomen, has vowed to deal firmly with sports federations that have abused the legal process by hiding behind court orders to overstay in office if confirmed by parliament.

He said that many sports federations in the country are surviving on court orders by filing cases without an intention of concluding despite the Sports Act 2103 requiring them to hold elections every four years.

He singled out the Football Federation (FKF) and Athletics Kenya (AK) officials in office on the strength of court orders.

“It is not right that the football management has not held elections in the last eight years. AK 12, badminton the same, swimming," said Murkomen on Saturday during his vetting in Nairobi.

He said that his first step once confirmed is to meet Chief Justice Martha Koome with a view of fast-tracking and concluding of all court cases involving sports federations, to ensure that officials do not collaborate with the judiciary to extend their stay in office.

Mr Murkomen regretted that corruption is the reason many young people are disadvantaged in the sports sector and youth employment.

“If appointed, I will ensure integrity in the sports and youth sectors is restored through transparency in hiring, team selection, and management,” Mr Murkomen said.

Athletics Kenya obtained stay orders after the High Court ordered elections in 90 days. on March 7, 2024.

FKF also got a reprieve on Thursday after the High Court revoked the order barring them from managing the game in the country. On Tuesday, Lady Justice Janet Mulwa issued the orders stopping FKF's National Executive Committee (NEC) from transacting any business, including convening any general meetings.

He added that the government will not support sports federations that have pending court cases. He also proposed an amendment to the Sports Act to address the issue of gender violence and counties' role in sports development.

He also said that he would ensure that a uniform standard will be set in the development of infrastructure. He said federations will not receive government funding until they put their houses in order.

He cited the Kamariny Stadium in his constituency as a national shame that has not been constructed together with many others in Wote, Nyeri, Bungoma, and the coastal region

He also vowed to deal with cartels which he claimed are denying the youth opportunities in sports.

He said that funds from the Sports and Social Funds will be deployed to infrastructure as directed by the President last year.

As Kenya prepares to host the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) and t2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Tanzania and Uganda, Murkomen stated that Nyayo National Stadium and Kasarani International Stadium will be ready for use by December.

"If approved, I will appoint a steering committee to ensure the construction of world-class stadiums and completion of ongoing projects. I invite private sectors and investors to collaborate with us."

On gender violence in the sports industry, Mr Murkomen said he is aware of the issue and he has come face to face with it as he had to step in when he was the senator for Elgeyo Marakwet to assist one of the famous athletes who was facing abuse from her husband.