Micho returns as Cranes coach

In Kampala

Former Uganda Cranes coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has been a handed a three-year contract in the same capacity, local football body, Fufa announced on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old, who left the Cranes job after the 2017 Afcon finals following a payment dispute, officially starts his new job August 1.

"The head coach has a contractual mandate to name his backroom staff," said Fufa on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

Micho will address the media next Tuesday before embarking on preparations for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying matches due September.

Uganda are pooled alongside neighbours Kenya, Rwanda and Mali.

Micho has until sometime this month been coach of Zambia until the two parties agreed to mutually end their relationship.

The Serbian has also coached South African club Orlando Pirates and Egypt's Zamalek since leaving Uganda four years ago.

He is fondly remembered in Uganda for ending the country's almost four-decade absence from the Nations Cup with that Gabon appearance.

