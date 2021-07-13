Records link Fufa boss Magogo to dodgy games firm

Moses Magogo

FUFA President Moses Magogo.

Photo credit: Filel | Nation Media Group

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Magogo returned to office after the suspension and has continued serving normally, even being confident enough to expand his wings in politics, hencing holding two public offices as MP for Budiope East and Fufa president.
  • His re-election, that is set for final stamping – as a sole candidate - by the Fufa Delegates next month, remains controversial since by plea bargain, he had admitted to breaching Ethics Code

Weeks after this publication questioned ethical dealings between Fufa and a content production company, ownership of the said football federation’s partners remains a mystery.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.