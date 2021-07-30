Mary Moraa through to 800m semis as Sum, Cherotich exit Olympics

Eunice Sum

Jamaica's Natoya Goule (centre), Uganda's Halima Nakaayi (second left) and Kenya's Eunice Jepkoech Sum (left) and Norway's Hedda Hynne compete in the women's 800m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jamaica's Natoya Goule easily won Heat 2 in 1:59.83, while Benin's Noelie Yarigo and Norway's Hedda Hynne finished second and third in 2:00.11 and 2:00.76 to make the semis.
  • Uganda's World champion Halimah Nakaayi sneaked through as one of the automatic qualifiers after finishing fourth in the heat. The other Ugandan in the 800m, Winnie Nanyondo, also booked her place in the semis from Heat 1.

In Tokyo

