Malkia Strikers start training after arriving in Brazil

After landing safely in Brazil, Malkia Strikers have hit the ground running at their Sao Paulo base.

The team began their two-month training camp on Tuesday courtesy of FIVB’s Volleyball Empowerment Programme conducted by Brazilian coaches led by Luizomar de Moura.

They will have all-round access to state-of-the-art facilities at Osasco Volleyball Club in preparation for the World Championships set for September 23 to October 15 in the Netherlands and Poland.

Kenya is in Pool A alongside hosts the Netherlands, European champions Italy, Belgium, Puerto Rico and African rivals Cameroon.

Mozzart Bet came to the rescue of Kenya Volleyball Federation last Friday when they sponsored the Malkia Strikers to a tune of Sh10 million, part of those funds used to facilitate this trip.

Before they left the country, a visibly relieved Bitok couldn’t hide his joy saying Kenya had taken a bold step into the future through this trip to Brazil that will usher in a new generation to the national team.