Mozzart Bet come to Malkia Strikers rescue with Sh10 million deal

There is a sigh of relief for the National women’s volleyball team after betting firm Mozzart Bet Friday, signed a one year sponsorship deal with Kenya Volleyball Federation.

The deal, which is worth Sh10 million, will see Mozzart Bet referred to as the Title Sponsors of Malkia Strikers.

Malkia Strikers who are scheduled to leave the country on Sunday for a two-month High Performance Training camp in Brazil, before stopping over in Serbia for two weeks of build-up matches against the world champions and Colombia, were on Friday uncertain of their departure to the Brazil.

KVF had in April forwarded a budget of Sh46 million shillings to the Ministry of Sports to facilitate their travel logistics that included air tickets, players allowances as well as coronavirus tests funds but until Friday afternoon, the government was non-committal.

Speaking during the launch on Friday in Nairobi, KVF chairman Waithaka Kioni said the sponsorship was timely.

“We can’t tire to thank Mozzart Bet. We had lost hope but we can see light at the end of the tunnel. I can’t really confirm when the team will depart for Brazil because we have issues with visas but one thing I know is that the team will attend the two months training in Brazil,“ said Kioni.

Malia Strikers assistant captain Noel Murambi was over the moon after Mozzart's intervention.

“Thank you for coming on board. We really needed this especially when all seemed lost. I hope this is the beginning of better things to come and we look forward to working with you,” said Murambi.

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta said they are happy to associate with the team that has brought pride to the country.