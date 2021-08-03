Malkia Strikers return home with renewed hope

Malkia Strikers

Malkia Strikers players celebrate a point during their Tokyo Olympic Games Pool 'A' match against Brazil at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | FIVB

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The national women’s volleyball team will be proud of the ground they have covered in the game, hoping the momentum will be sustained
  • Malkia Strikers wound up their Tokyo assignment Monday with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-8) loss to Brazil with Sharon Chepchumba, a bright light in the tournament, once again top scoring with eight points
  • Malkia Strikers lost in straight sets in their other group games against South Korea, Dominican Republic, Serbia and Japan

In Tokyo

