Malkia Strikers fall to Brazil to exit Tokyo Olympics

Malkia Strikers

Malkia Strikers players celebrate a point during their Tokyo Olympic Games Pool 'A' match against Brazil at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | FIVB

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Malkia Strikers' performance at the Olympics has been encouraging but they appeared jaded against Brazil where their coach Luizomar de Moura hails from
  • The result saw Kenya finish bottom of Pool 'A' without a point as Brazil emerged winners with 14 points
  • Second-placed Serbia, who have amassed 12 points, will join Brazil in the quarter-finals alongside third-placed Korea (seven points) and fourth-placed Dominican Republic

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.