Malkia Strikers fall to Brazil to exit Tokyo Olympics
What you need to know:
In Tokyo
Kenya's Malkia Strikers Monday ended their Tokyo Olympic Games campaign with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-8) loss to Brazil.
Sharon Chepchumba led Kenya with eight points while Brazil's Carol scored a game-high 12 points for the South Americans.
Second-placed Serbia, who have amassed 12 points, will join Brazil in the quarter-finals alongside third-placed Korea (seven points) and fourth-placed Dominican Republic (eight points).
USA, Italy, Turkey and Russia Olympic Committee have all qualified for the last eight from Pool 'B' in that order.