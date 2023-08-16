Malkia Strikers dispatch Rwanda in Nations Championship opener

In Yaounde, Cameroon

Kenya on Wednesday sent a stern warning to their opponents with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-17) win over Rwanda in the opening match of the CAVB African Nations Championship at Palais Polyvalent des Sports (Paposy) Arena here.

Veronica Adhiambo was the star of the show returning a game-high 14 points (11 kills, 3 aces).

Debutant Loice Simiyu also reached double digits with an impressive 12 points (8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces) while Mercy Moim added 10 points (9 kills, 1 ace) for Kenya.

Olive Nzamukosha replied with nine points for Rwanda.

Kenya's Veronicah Adhiambo celebrates a point during their African Nations Championships Group B match against Rwanda at Palais Polyvalet Des Sports (Paposy) arena on August 16, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"We expected them to come and risk the service which destabilised our reception. It’s part of the process, the team will be improving step by step until we achieve our objective. The first match often comes with a lot of expectations. The girls did well today and we are happy with the result,” said Kenya coach Luizomar de Moura post-match.

It was a familiar match-up with both sides having played a build-up match on Tuesday with Kenya winning 3-0. And the opener was very much a carbon copy of the friendly match with Kenya showing their class and the Rwandese displaying flashes of brilliance albeit occasionally.

Luizomar made two changes to his first team replacing middle blocker Belinda Barasa with Trizah Atuka while Loice Simiyu replaced the injured Sharon “Chumba” Chepchumba at opposite.

“With Chepchumba injured, we couldn’t have too many inexperienced players. Atuka is an epxerineced player and she showed leadership which is what we wanted from her. In such a competition we need all players at our disposal to serve the team,” Luizomar explained his changes.

Malkia Strikers started strongly and opened a 5-2 lead that grew further to 11-5 forcing Rwanda coach Paulo Milagres to call for a time out. His pep talk stabilised his team as a blocking party soon ensued.

Iris Ndagijimana, Albertine Uwirigiyimana and Benitha Mukandayisenga all shut out Adhiambo consecutively to bring Rwanda to within a point of Kenya at 14-13.

Rwanda's Alberine Uwiringiyimana (left) and Munezero Valentine block an effort from Kenya's Veronicah Adhiambo during their African Nations Championships Group B match at Palais Polyvalet Des Sports (Paposy) arena on August 16, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

But it proved to be the motivation that Adhiambo needed, as she single-handedly carried Kenya through a four-point rally that featured a stunning ace and an excellent pipe attack.

Milagres made two changes introducing Lea Uwera and Yankurije Francoise to add numbers to his front court attack but it was a little too late. Kenya stretched their lead to 23-15 and a monster block from Emmaculate Nekesa delivered the set at 25-16.

Luizomar kept faith in his first six for the second set and it was Kenya who raced to a 5-1 lead. Milagres made a tactical change introducing Hope Musaniwabo for the off-colour Flavia Dusabe and her services proved effective as she scored three aces to put Rwanda ahead 12-11.

Malkia Strikers coach Luizomar reacts during their African Nations Championships Group B match against Rwanda at Palais Polyvalet Des Sports (Paposy) Arena on August 16, 2023.





Uwirigiyimana’s dunk on an overpass from Adhiambo saw Rwanda lead 13-11 but Kenya’s class once again came to the fore.

Simiyu’s side out from position two gave Kenya a two-point lead at 20-18 and there was no looking back as they sealed the set 25-20.

Just like in the Tuesday’s friendly, Rwanda wilted in the third set despite Milagres making two changes to his first six.

Adhiambo put up a brilliant attacking display to hand Kenya a 6-0 lead. Moim’s cross court spike stretched the lead further to 9-4.

Simiyu showed another side of her game with two stuff blocks for a 20-13 lead before Moim delivered the match point with an ace. Wisa’s slide attack settled the contest at 25-17 to hand Kenya maximum points.