Mercy Moim: From Mt Elgon to the magical Olympic stage after 16 years

In Yaounde

Stepping out in an elegant dress made from the traditional Maasai red and blue shuka, Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim could not feel her feet. It was the opening ceremony of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021.

The overflowing red shawl on her back ensured that every step on the track at Tokyo Olympic Stadium was as slow as her journey to the Olympics. It had taken three unsuccessful attempts for Moim to get to the Olympic Games.

Thrice, the qualification journey had ended in tears, agony and nightmares!

But here she was in the full glare of the world, firmly holding the white pole that had the Kenyan flag flying elegantly above the well-lit Tokyo sky.

Side by side, they walked with another Kenyan great, Shujaa captain Andrew Amonde as Team Kenya majestically made a lap around the stadium.

Her black mask was a stark reminder of the Covid-19 health protocols that the team had to observe in the preparation phase to finally represent Kenya at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“It was like a dream…this is the biggest sporting stage and the whole world was watching. That Moim, a girl from the small village of Kaboiwo in Mt Elgon, was leading Team Kenya was just out of this world.

“I didn’t expect to be selected by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) as the flag bearer, but when we got to the stadium is when I realised what it meant. I often watch that video and I still can’t believe it. It’s the biggest achievement in my sporting career,” recalled Moim as she beamed with a wide grin.

For almost two decades, Moim has stayed consistent in her game—the outside hitter rising from Kaboiwo village on the slopes of Mt Elgon to become captain of the national women’s volleyball team.

“Mt Elgon was known for the violent militia group Sabaot Land Defence Forces (SLDF) and I’m happy that I showed another side of my home to the world. I am proud of my roots and feel great that sports has given Mt Elgon a different reputation,” said Moim.

In the next two weeks, Kenya’s reputation as an African volleyball powerhouse will come under sharp scrutiny as Cameroon chase a fourth consecutive African Nations Championship title on home soil.

The West Africans have beaten Kenya in the final of the last three editions held in Yaounde, Cairo and Kigali. Alongside Trizah Atuka, Moim is the only surviving member of the 2015 squad that last delivered the African title.

Winning this year’s title comes with the added incentive of crucial ranking points that will place Malkia Strikers in good stead of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Moim is confident Kenya will turn the tables on Cameroon this year.

“The last time we played here in Yaounde was during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers. I remember I had a pep talk with the team before the Cameroon game and told them that we only need to concentrate for a few hours, we only had one job which was to win that game and after that we could go out and have fun,” she recalls.

As captain, a lot of responsibility will be placed on her shoulders, and she is ready for it.

“We have to do it for players who have never been at the Olympics. Players like Atuka who were injured last time out and the young ones who have potential to become great players in future. This is my dream as the captain, I want others to experience what it means to be at the Olympics because it will be a big stepping stone in their careers,” offered Moim, who has previously played as a professional in Finland, Thailand and Azerbaijan.

The current team stands out as one of the best assembled Malkia Strikers team. Moim thinks so too, saying team work will help Kenya get a record-extending 10th African title and not individual brilliance.

“We have a good team with a strong bench. This is a big plus for us because we have sufficient cover on the bench. However, we need to work as a team and understand our roles.

“For instance, my role is to ensure we have good reception so that we can play in-system as much as possible. We have players like (Sharon) Chepchumba and Veronica (Adhiambo) who are good in attack so they can take care of that role. It’s a collective effort and we have to work together to bring glory to Kenya,” emphasised Moim.

Kenya is in Pool “B” and will start their campaign today with Moim once again leading from the front.