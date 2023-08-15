'Chumba' injury scare as Kenya thrash Rwanda in friendly

In Yaounde, Cameroon

Malkia Strikers' star opposite Sharon “Chumba” Chepchumba limped out injured in the second set as Kenya beat Rwanda 3-0 (25-14,27-25,25-14) in a build-up match played at Complexe Sportif Mfandena on Tuesday.

It was an anti-climax to what was meant to be a routine win for Kenya as coach Luizomar de Moura applied the final touches on his team ahead of the opening day on Wednesday.

Skipper Mercy Moim led from the front with 12 points (10 kills, 1 block, 1 ace) while Veronica Adhiambo added 10 points (9 kills, 1 ace). Velentine Munezero replied with a game-high 15 points (all kills) for Rwanda.

“We have little information about our opponents therefore it's important that we see our team in a game situation. I am happy with how they responded in the second set after Chumba’s injury because this is normal in volleyball and we have to adapt moving forward,” said Luizomar.

Chepchumba’s replacement Loise Simiyu returned an impressive six points (5 kills, 1 ace) from the bench as Kenya bounced back from the injury setback to quell a stubborn Rwandan side.

“Chumba is being observed by the physiotherapist and we will wait to hear from him whether she will be available tomorrow (Wednesday). From what I’ve seen today, the girls are ready for action. We just have to remain focused as a team,” added Luizomar in mitigation.

Rwanda coach Paulo Milagres was elated with the brave display from his charges against a Kenyan side he tipped to go all the way to the final.

“Kenya is one of the favourites to win this competition and this match was a good one to gauge ourselves. I was looking out for combination play when we are playing in the system and I think we did well against such a great team.

“It’s unfortunate ‘Chumba’ got injured in the second set and we hope that she recovers because she is one of the best players in Africa. As Rwanda, we will be aiming for a place in the semi-finals which is a realistic target,” said Milagres.