Yaounde Notebook- Day 2

Briqueteri delicacies brings fond memories of Kenya’s Burma market

*********

Briqueteri eatery is the equivalent of Kenya’s Burma market where all types of meat are readily available. Dominated by the Hausa, who are largely Muslims, the community is an expert in cooking meat, and my colleagues and I have already become loyal customers.

From chicken to beef, tripe and mutton, the menu is similar to what you’ll find back home. One small plate of roasted meat will set you back 1,000 Cameroon Francs (about Sh 239.85) while and accompaniment of plantain goes for 100 Francs (about Sh23.99) per piece.

Chicken is extraordinarily big, it goes for 4,000 (about Sh 959.41) or 5,000 Francs (about Sh1,199) depending on the size. But the Kenyan media crew is dying to eat ugali which isn’t available!

Canal+ more popular Pay TV channel among Cameroonians than SuperSport

********

Canal+ is the preferred payTV channel here in Cameroon. While back home football fans catch live action from foreign leagues through SuperSport, Canal+ is the go-to provider for Cameroonians.

It offers many channels with English Premier League, French Ligue 1, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A all on the menu.

The commentary is in French language which is the official language in Cameroon.

The games are well-packaged with pre and post match analysis given by pundits (former footballers and coaches) just like Supersport does.

Émile watch out!…driving on the right got us screaming crazy

********

Driving on the right has got the Kenyan media team here screaming whenever our driver Émile takes a turn.

This is because we are used to driving on the left in Kenya and any turn made by Émile always looks dangerous and gets us screaming at his poor driving, only to realise that we are in Yaoundé not Nairobi.

It’s always a funny moment while boarding the van as we all assemble on the left side of the vehicle only to realise that the passengers’ door is on the opposite side.