Brazil volleyball legend Giba

Brazil volleyball legend Gilberto Amauri de Godoy Filho "Giba" celebrates a point during his playing days.

Legendary Gilberto ‘Giba’ out to add Brazilian flair to African volleyball

By  Samuel Gacharira

What you need to know:

  • At only six months old, he was diagnosed with leukemia but overcame it to embrace a sport that changed his life for good
  • It was not until Giba’s family relocated South East to Curitiba, the capital of Parana state, that he stumbled upon volleyball and never looked back
  • It is on the back of this vast experience at club and national team level that FIVB president Ary Graca forwarded Giba to CAVB last year to spearhead volleyball development activities in Africa

Brazil volleyball legend Gilberto Amauri de Godoy Filho, commonly known as “Giba” has spent the better part of his life making lemonade from the lemons life has thrown his way; his life having oscillated through trials and triumphs from a tender age.

